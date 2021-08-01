Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.