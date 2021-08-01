Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEU. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTEU opened at $25.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16.

