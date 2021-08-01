Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMX opened at $42.50 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

