Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

JOET stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

