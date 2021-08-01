39,253 Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

