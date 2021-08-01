Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 31,010 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $345,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.