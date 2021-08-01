Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.