Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $767.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.