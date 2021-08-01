Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

