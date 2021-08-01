Morgan Stanley Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $491.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $476.00 to $491.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $429.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

