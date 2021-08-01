National Bank Financial Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to “Outperform”

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

