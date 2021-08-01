Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIND opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

