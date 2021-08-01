MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $523.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $523.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.43.

MSCI opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

