DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

