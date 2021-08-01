Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefiting from favorable demand trends for poultry products from foodservice customers, as things have been opening up and restaurant traffic is picking up. Such trends worked well for the company during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Moreover, the quarterly performance gained from export demand recovery, driven by higher crude oil prices and strong liquidity. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings as well as overall product processing capacity. However, escalated feed costs have continued to put pressure on the company, as seen during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In fact, management anticipates feed grain prices to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2021.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAFM. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $195.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

