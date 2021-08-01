Colony Group LLC Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

