Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

