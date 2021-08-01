Stephens Trims Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Target Price to $16.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $732.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

