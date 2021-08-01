Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

