Colony Group LLC Has $407,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,765.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 156,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000.

SPHY opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

