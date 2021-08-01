HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

