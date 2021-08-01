Colony Group LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Square by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Square by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

SQ opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock worth $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

