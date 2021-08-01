The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.35 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

