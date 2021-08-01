Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $73.02 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23.

