Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Forma Therapeutics worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

