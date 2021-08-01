Man Group plc Has $898,000 Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Man Group plc cut its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $326.76 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

