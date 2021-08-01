Man Group plc Sells 32,504 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

