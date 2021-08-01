PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,502. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.37. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

