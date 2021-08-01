Man Group plc Purchases 328 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 143,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

