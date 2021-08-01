Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

