BTIG Research Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $471.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $415.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

