TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $36.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.20.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

