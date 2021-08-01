Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $26.67

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.