Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

