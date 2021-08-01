Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

