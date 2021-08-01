MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

