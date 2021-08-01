Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.06.

WM opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

