PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.08.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.