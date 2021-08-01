PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.08.
PTC stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.