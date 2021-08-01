Man Group plc Sells 202,947 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,947 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.