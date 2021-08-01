Man Group plc Takes $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.