iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

LDEM opened at $61.98 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.