Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

