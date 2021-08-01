Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed softness in branded retail and store branded retail categories in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Incidentally, fiscal first-quarter sales declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, volumes fell 6.9% owing to unfavorable year over year comparisons in most channels. In fact, Flowers Foods' fiscal 2021 guidance reflects year-over-year sales decline. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining on its focus toward innovation. Well, Flowers Foods is on track with its core priorities, which includes developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins as well as looking for prudent mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, the company is progressing well with Project Centennial, which has been yielding.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

