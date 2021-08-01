Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

