Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.