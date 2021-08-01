Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

