OTR Global Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to “Positive”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

