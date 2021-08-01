TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

LBLCF stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

