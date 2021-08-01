Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $11,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,473.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.