Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.